Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.67

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) per share by the integrated energy company on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.33. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 141.50 ($1.79) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.99, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 98.16 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.19). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 142.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 148.95.

In other news, insider Philippe Boisseau bought 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £1,971.36 ($2,489.72). In related news, insider Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,332 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £1,971.36 ($2,489.72). Also, insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,580 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £2,275.20 ($2,873.45). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,781 shares of company stock valued at $689,253. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNA. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Centrica from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 205 ($2.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 156.25 ($1.97).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

