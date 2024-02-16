Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) CFO Sells $493,121.64 in Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 13,101 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $493,121.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $43.61 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 134,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

