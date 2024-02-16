CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.37.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CX. Bank of America upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in CEMEX by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,143,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 95,750 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in CEMEX by 1,176.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 433,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 399,464 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CEMEX in the third quarter worth $2,696,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,764,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,968,000 after acquiring an additional 373,246 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter valued at $955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $8.81.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

