CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.37.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CX. Bank of America upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX
CEMEX Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CX opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $8.81.
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
