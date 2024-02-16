Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Raised to $67.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.73. 760,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,304,771. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.47. Celsius has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 132.77 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $136,184.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celsius news, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $196,704.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $136,184.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,109,248 shares of company stock worth $52,144,766 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Celsius by 27.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Celsius by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

