CEEK VR Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $41.26 million and $2.38 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0512 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015329 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00013794 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,896.41 or 0.99990244 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00168230 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009028 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000755 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05242239 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $2,373,675.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.