Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $48.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54. The firm has a market cap of $658.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.72. Cass Information Systems has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $50.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 108,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,277,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,074,623,000 after buying an additional 45,235,789 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,641,000 after acquiring an additional 252,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,952,000 after acquiring an additional 97,167 shares during the period. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

