Casper Market Capitalization Hits $439.31 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $439.31 million and approximately $24.95 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Casper has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,384,252,279 coins and its circulating supply is 11,798,062,945 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,383,421,342 with 11,797,271,339 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03816498 USD and is up 7.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $30,267,216.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

