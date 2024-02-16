Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Down to $57.62

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.62, but opened at $55.17. Carvana shares last traded at $53.27, with a volume of 1,768,699 shares trading hands.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James cut Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 3.19.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth about $11,071,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,879,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,906,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after purchasing an additional 214,600 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

