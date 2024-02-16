Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.18 and last traded at $18.19. Approximately 107,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 290,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $335,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,808,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cars.com news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $417,603.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,193,087.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $335,654.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,808,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,911 over the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cars.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 45,753 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth $1,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

