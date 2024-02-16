Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

CABGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carlsberg A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Up 0.9 %

Carlsberg A/S Increases Dividend

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $33.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.5255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.53.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

