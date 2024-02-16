Cardano Price Reaches $0.59 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. Cardano has a total market cap of $20.87 billion and approximately $688.31 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.55 or 0.05355076 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00077105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00025234 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00019555 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,628,205,944 coins and its circulating supply is 35,451,363,529 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

