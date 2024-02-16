Cardano Price Reaches $0.59 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. Cardano has a total market cap of $20.87 billion and approximately $688.31 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.55 or 0.05355076 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00077105 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00025234 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014247 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00019555 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006213 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000162 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001443 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,628,205,944 coins and its circulating supply is 35,451,363,529 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
