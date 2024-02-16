CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1913 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from CAR Group’s previous dividend of $0.18.

CAR Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CSXXY opened at $42.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68. CAR Group has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $42.41.

CAR Group Company Profile

CAR Group Limited operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; North America; Latin America; and Asia segments.

