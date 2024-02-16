Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $625.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KLAC. Barclays raised their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $607.50.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $652.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.33. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $661.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $589.73 and a 200 day moving average of $527.66.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

