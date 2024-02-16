Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$25.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.
Dye & Durham Stock Up 4.9 %
Dye & Durham Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is -2.82%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Plantro Ltd. bought 1,074,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,001,450.00. Insiders bought 1,139,500 shares of company stock worth $13,956,800 in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
