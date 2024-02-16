Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$25.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Stock Up 4.9 %

Dye & Durham Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE DND opened at C$13.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$883.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.18. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of C$7.46 and a 52 week high of C$21.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is -2.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Plantro Ltd. bought 1,074,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,001,450.00. Insiders bought 1,139,500 shares of company stock worth $13,956,800 in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dye & Durham

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.