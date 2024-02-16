Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Lowered to C$79.00 at TD Securities

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

CCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Cameco from C$68.50 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cameco from C$42.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cameco from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$69.11.

TSE CCO opened at C$57.00 on Monday. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$32.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.18. The stock has a market cap of C$24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.85.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.43, for a total transaction of C$1,404,675.00. In other news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.43, for a total value of C$1,404,675.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Mchardy sold 23,880 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.50, for a total value of C$1,468,620.00. Insiders sold a total of 47,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,502 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

