Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,191 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,079,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,850,000 after acquiring an additional 639,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,834 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 95,223 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,416,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 145.5% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 198,129 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

TAIL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.28. 55,907 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $160.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.55.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

