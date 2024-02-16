Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.310–0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.0 million-$48.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.4 million.

Cambium Networks Price Performance

Cambium Networks stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Featured Stories

