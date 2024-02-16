Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives $41.17 Average PT from Analysts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.94. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $1,020,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $842,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Free Report

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.