Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Downgraded by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $280.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $265.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $311.33.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $295.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $189.30 and a 52 week high of $315.70. The company has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,178 shares of company stock worth $19,409,553. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 44,966 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,775,000 after acquiring an additional 99,251 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,417,000 after purchasing an additional 113,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

