CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Gregory G. Johnson Sells 150 Shares

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CACI International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $362.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $275.79 and a 12 month high of $363.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.46. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CACI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.33.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in CACI International by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CACI International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

