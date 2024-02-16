BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BWXT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.25.

BWXT opened at $87.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $87.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

