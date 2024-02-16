BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $285.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IQV. Barclays increased their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $253.64.

Shares of IQV opened at $241.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.48. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $243.82. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.48.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

