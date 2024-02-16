Brokerages Set Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG) Price Target at GBX 1,098

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,099.57 ($13.89).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,155 ($14.59) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,052 ($13.29) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.01) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of UTG opened at GBX 1,005 ($12.69) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,019.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 960.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,850.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. Unite Group has a 1-year low of GBX 834.28 ($10.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,069 ($13.50). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73.

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

