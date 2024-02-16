Brokerages Set Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Target Price at $61.93

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Terex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Terex

Terex Stock Up 1.0 %

TEX stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.80.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other news, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,300,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Terex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Terex by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 84,540 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 266,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 40,257 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $779,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.