Brokerages Set American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) PT at $84.00

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $94.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.42. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.27. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $473.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $105,488.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

