Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

BDN opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $716.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.41%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 328.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 544.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Stories

