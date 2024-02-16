BP (LON:BP) Rating Lowered to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue cut shares of BP (LON:BP – Free Report) to a reduce rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 490 ($6.19) to GBX 525 ($6.63) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.95) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.95) to GBX 625 ($7.89) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 631.22 ($7.97).

Get BP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BP

BP Trading Down 1.6 %

BP Announces Dividend

BP opened at GBX 468.75 ($5.92) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 700.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 463.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 487.51. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 441.05 ($5.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.70 ($7.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,382.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BP

In other news, insider Hina Nagarajan bought 10,000 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.94) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($59,358.42). In related news, insider Hina Nagarajan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.94) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($59,358.42). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.80) per share, with a total value of £376.38 ($475.35). Insiders have purchased a total of 10,167 shares of company stock worth $4,777,468 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.