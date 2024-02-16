Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.67.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BYD

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $64.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.14. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.61. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nitorum Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 471,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,512,000 after acquiring an additional 116,778 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after acquiring an additional 156,042 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $3,757,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,121 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.