BMO Capital Markets Increases Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target to $50.00

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,963. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.08. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 2.19.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.67 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.54%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $180,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,549.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 39,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,720,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,059,000 after purchasing an additional 83,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

