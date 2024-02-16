Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) CEO Phil Horlock Sells 57,562 Shares

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) CEO Phil Horlock sold 57,562 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,899,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,893,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Phil Horlock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blue Bird alerts:

On Thursday, February 8th, Phil Horlock sold 17,438 shares of Blue Bird stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $575,454.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Phil Horlock sold 75,000 shares of Blue Bird stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,000.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Phil Horlock sold 50,000 shares of Blue Bird stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Phil Horlock sold 40,000 shares of Blue Bird stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of Blue Bird stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $779,100.00.

Blue Bird Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $33.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Bird

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Blue Bird had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 223.85%. The business had revenue of $302.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Blue Bird by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Blue Bird by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Blue Bird by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

View Our Latest Report on Blue Bird

About Blue Bird

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.