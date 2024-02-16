Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $14.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BE. BTIG Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

NYSE BE traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,834,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,557. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $23.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 106,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

