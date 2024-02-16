Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.05% from the stock’s current price.

BE has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

NYSE:BE traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. 10,341,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793,976. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 65.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 582,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 229,639 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $835,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,465,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 58,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

