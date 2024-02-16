Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Gap Down to $69.48

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $69.48, but opened at $67.20. Block shares last traded at $66.38, with a volume of 2,912,193 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of -142.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.53.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $154,407.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,008,330.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $154,407.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,008,330.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,370 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $197,178.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,355 shares in the company, valued at $13,068,501.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,303 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Block by 885.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

