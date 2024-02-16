Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.40 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after purchasing an additional 453,799 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 671.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,617,000 after purchasing an additional 212,204 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 433,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,689,000 after purchasing an additional 103,065 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $39,036,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $385,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $463.78 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $487.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $466.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.37.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.25.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total transaction of $1,358,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,782.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total transaction of $1,358,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,782.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,805 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,021. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

