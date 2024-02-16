BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Trading 0.4% Higher

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.78. 795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

