BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

BIOLASE Stock Down 3.6 %

BIOL stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. The company has a market cap of $496,926.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.