Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Short Interest Update

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.44.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $2,122,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,567,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,685,000 after acquiring an additional 228,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $2.95 on Friday, reaching $220.40. The stock had a trading volume of 448,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,722. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.62. Biogen has a 12-month low of $217.53 and a 12-month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

