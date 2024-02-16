BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,353.57 ($29.72).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,730 ($34.48) to GBX 2,660 ($33.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,406 ($30.39) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,189.25, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,500.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,392.60. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,157 ($27.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,862 ($36.15).

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

