Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Short Interest Up 17.4% in January

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,020,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 13,650,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE BBY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.50. The stock had a trading volume of 341,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,219. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.85. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

