Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Shares Up 16.1%

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report) rose 16.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 131,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 205,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Benton Resources Trading Up 19.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$31.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Benton Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.