Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of ($10.24) million during the quarter.

Beneficient Stock Down 11.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BENF opened at $0.26 on Friday. Beneficient has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hatteras Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Beneficient during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,288,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Beneficient during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Beneficient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beneficient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beneficient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,022,000.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

