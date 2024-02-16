Benchmark Begins Coverage on CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CompoSecure from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CMPO

CompoSecure Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at CompoSecure

CompoSecure stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. CompoSecure has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $409.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $39,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,997,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,628,044. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in CompoSecure by 642.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,616 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,223,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

About CompoSecure

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.