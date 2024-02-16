Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.