Barclays Boosts TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,250.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of TransDigm Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,096.73.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,158.85 on Monday. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $686.46 and a twelve month high of $1,159.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,044.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $942.08. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,879 shares of company stock valued at $131,335,870 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

