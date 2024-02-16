Barclays Boosts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $225.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $222.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.22.

Get CME Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CME

CME Group Trading Down 1.9 %

CME opened at $211.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.55 and a 200-day moving average of $208.10. The stock has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group has a 52 week low of $174.01 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CME Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.