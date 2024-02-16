Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 30.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 41.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSBR opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

See Also

