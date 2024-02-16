Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 777,449 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 777,449 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.62% of MarketAxess worth $131,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 146.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,265,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,422,000 after buying an additional 752,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after buying an additional 608,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,636,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,810,000 after buying an additional 364,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 273.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 229,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,047,000 after purchasing an additional 168,263 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKTX stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,461. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.02. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.89.

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

