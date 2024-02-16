Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 38,498 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 760,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,498 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $42,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.34. 4,209,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,011,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

