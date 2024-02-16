Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 3,378 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,695,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 7.55% of Redfin worth $61,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Redfin by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,357,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after acquiring an additional 369,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after acquiring an additional 109,402 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after buying an additional 231,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,137,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,364,000 after buying an additional 291,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,832,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. B. Riley started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Redfin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. 1,695,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,065,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13.

Insider Activity at Redfin

In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $393,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Redfin news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $393,354.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 19,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $125,721.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,923 shares in the company, valued at $338,018.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Redfin

(Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.