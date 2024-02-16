Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 319,147 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,593,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 319,147 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $78,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 24.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 77,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 27.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter worth $317,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 28.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 79,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at $3,363,000.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 0.3 %

ITUB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,592,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,039,141. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITUB. HSBC lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.